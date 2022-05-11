News

Publicist launches enterprise product

The company has a network of nearly 10,000 vetted and pre-screened workers.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Marketing and communications talent marketplace Publicist has launched an enterprise service.

The company, which was founded two years ago to help companies hire contract marketing, creative and communications services, has expanded its offering with an enterprise software platform for large teams. Among its services are demand planning, resource management, financial payments and contracts, which gives Publicist the ability to hire, manage and pay external talent.

"Recruiting is not at all a repeatable process," explained Lara Vandenberg, CEO and founder of Publicist. "With our enterprise solution, we have built out workflow tools like demand-planning tools, the ability to communicate on platform with your colleagues about talent. We see clients plan to cover maternity leave and other events by understanding rich data like actual availability of our members."

Publicist has a network of nearly 10,000 vetted and pre-screened workers for companies and brands to choose from. These members, which are typically freelance, advisory or temp workers, do not pay to join and are able to display a portfolio of their work.

"We are solving two problems for clients," Vandenberg adds. "We provide access to the best marketers, PR pros and creatives in the industry while reducing time to hire by 90%. In some cases we're saving large enterprises hundreds of thousands or millions of dollars on typical staffing agency solutions."

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Hart acquires MDB Communications

Hart acquires MDB Communications

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

Publicist launches enterprise product

Jory Des Jardins, cofounder, BogHer.

BlogHer co-founder joins Countable as CMO to market a cause

Coffee Break with Ben LaBolt, partner, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Coffee Break with Ben LaBolt, partner, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Pickering comes to Headstand from Porter Novelli.

Headstand hires Aaron Pickering as global head of purpose

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

L-R: Organon's Wendy Lund, Atrium Health's Chris Berger, Janssen's Isha Williams, The Black Women's Health Imperative's Michelle Webb and PRWeek's Steve Barrett.

Driving health outcomes and addressing inequalities

Latour joined Madison Square Garden Entertainment on at the start of this year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment eliminates Deirdre Latour’s CCO role

Photo credit: Getty Images

WE to cover travel expenses related to reproductive healthcare and abortion