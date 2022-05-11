BlogHer co-founder joins Countable as CMO to market a cause

Jory Des Jardins, cofounder of BlogHer, an international blogging platform for women, has been named chief marketing officer for Countable, a software company that helps brands engage their communities for social causes.

She will be based from Countable’s corporate headquarters in San Francisco.

Des Jardins said that she was interested in Countable’s solution for brands because the platform gives major corporations “the means to ‘make and measure’ [diversity, equity and inclusion] or [environmental, social and governance] campaigns.”

“Purpose has been part of my career DNA,” she said. “As CMO of Countable, I am able to continue partnering brands with movements, enabling them through our platform to drive global and hyperlocal impact.”

Earlier this year, Countable helped develop a private-public partnership with StandUp Ukraine, a collective of brands, service providers and nonprofit organizations supporting refugees. The project, led by Des Jardins, gives brands a way to help displaced Ukrainians by offering access to housing, transportation, education, food and healthcare through Countable’s platform.

De Jardin said StandUp Ukraine enables brands that want to do something to help the relief effort, and Countable will streamline that outreach around the world.

Des Jardins said that with platforms like Countable, community activation could become a metric to gauge the impact of today’s corporate leaders.

“[ESG advisors] want to do good but are sometimes pressured to prioritize profit over purpose, which creates ‘purpose washing,’ or promoting slogans with impact,” she said. “Countable has a deep understanding of community engagement.”

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com.