News

BlogHer co-founder joins Countable as CMO to market a cause

Jory Des Jardins joins the ESG-focused software company to help brands connect with communities around social causes.

by Shawn Paul Wood, Campaign / Added 12 minutes ago

Jory Des Jardins, cofounder, BogHer.
Jory Des Jardins, cofounder, BogHer.

Jory Des Jardins, cofounder of BlogHer, an international blogging platform for women, has been named chief marketing officer for Countable, a software company that helps brands engage their communities for social causes. 

She will be based from Countable’s corporate headquarters in San Francisco. 

Des Jardins said that she was interested in Countable’s solution for brands because the platform gives major corporations “the means to ‘make and measure’ [diversity, equity and inclusion] or [environmental, social and governance] campaigns.” 

“Purpose has been part of my career DNA,” she said. “As CMO of Countable, I am able to continue partnering brands with movements, enabling them through our platform to drive global and hyperlocal impact.” 

Earlier this year, Countable helped develop a private-public partnership with StandUp Ukraine, a collective of brands, service providers and nonprofit organizations supporting refugees. The project, led by Des Jardins, gives brands a way to help displaced Ukrainians by offering access to housing, transportation, education, food and healthcare through Countable’s platform. 

De Jardin said StandUp Ukraine enables brands that want to do something to help the relief effort, and Countable will streamline that outreach around the world.

Des Jardins said that with platforms like Countable, community activation could become a metric to gauge the impact of today’s corporate leaders. 

“[ESG advisors] want to do good but are sometimes pressured to prioritize profit over purpose, which creates ‘purpose washing,’ or promoting slogans with impact,” she said. “Countable has a deep understanding of community engagement.” 

This story first appeared on campaignlive.com. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Coffee Break with Ben LaBolt, partner, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Coffee Break with Ben LaBolt, partner, Bully Pulpit Interactive

Pickering comes to Headstand from Porter Novelli.

Headstand hires Aaron Pickering as global head of purpose

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

L-R: Organon's Wendy Lund, Atrium Health's Chris Berger, Janssen's Isha Williams, The Black Women's Health Imperative's Michelle Webb and PRWeek's Steve Barrett.

Driving health outcomes and addressing inequalities

Latour joined Madison Square Garden Entertainment on at the start of this year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment eliminates Deirdre Latour’s CCO role

Photo credit: Getty Images

WE to cover travel expenses related to reproductive healthcare and abortion

Einecke has also worked at Volkswagen and McKinsey.

Eyeo names Frank Einecke as CEO

Abusing the ad network was the top reason for blocking ads (867 million) in 2021.

Google blocked 3.4 billion ads and suspended 5.6 million accounts in 2021

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning