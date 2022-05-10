News

Driving health outcomes and addressing inequalities

Panelists at PRWeek’s inaugural Health & Pharma Comms Awards and Summit discussed the impact of COVID-19 on a healthcare system rife with inequity.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

L-R: Organon's Wendy Lund, Atrium Health's Chris Berger, Janssen's Isha Williams, The Black Women's Health Imperative's Michelle Webb and PRWeek's Steve Barrett.
L-R: Organon's Wendy Lund, Atrium Health's Chris Berger, Janssen's Isha Williams, The Black Women's Health Imperative's Michelle Webb and PRWeek's Steve Barrett.

NEW YORK: The opening panel of the 2022 PRWeek Healthcare & Pharma Comms Summit focused heavily on the broad impact of COVID-19.

Panel moderator Steve Barrett, VP and editorial director of PRWeek, began by asking how the pandemic affected social and health inequity.

Michelle Webb, chief marketing and communications officer at Black Women's Health Imperative, noted that "400 years of racial divide" made it difficult for minority communities to trust medical and government authorities during a pandemic.

"[The pandemic] reinforced [Atrium Health]'s mission of what we have to do. Health, hope and healing for all," said Chris Berger, VP of enterprise comms at Atrium Health. The company delivered masks, testing and vaccines to underserved communities throughout the pandemic.

Asked if they felt or had seen much change in the two years since the start of the pandemic, Wendy Lund, chief communications officer at Organon, said that, in her conversations with stakeholders, they felt "exhausted" during COVID, and that there "was a lot of talking but not much listening and acting."

Lund added that Organon encouraged women to speak directly to the company, voicing their concerns and issues.

When asked about how communications can better influence social and health inequity, the panelists collectively emphasized the need to listen to affected communities and adopt a "teach not preach" approach.

"Whatever we do, we must have a culturally relevant approach," said Isha Williams, head of culturally inclusive and relevant marketing at Janssen Pharmaceuticals. She stressed that communications leaders must "double down" and bring more diversity to the conversation.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

The winners of the 2022 Healthcare + Pharma Communications Awards

L-R: Organon's Wendy Lund, Atrium Health's Chris Berger, Janssen's Isha Williams, The Black Women's Health Imperative's Michelle Webb and PRWeek's Steve Barrett.

Driving health outcomes and addressing inequalities

Latour joined Madison Square Garden Entertainment on at the start of this year.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment eliminates Deirdre Latour’s CCO role

Photo credit: Getty Images

WE to cover travel expenses related to reproductive healthcare and abortion

Einecke has also worked at Volkswagen and McKinsey.

Eyeo names Frank Einecke as CEO

Abusing the ad network was the top reason for blocking ads (867 million) in 2021.

Google blocked 3.4 billion ads and suspended 5.6 million accounts in 2021

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

L-R: The DMC's Melody Hahm, Brandon Bryant, Gabby Cazeau, Nicole DeTommaso, Tonna Obaze, Henri Pierre-Jacques, Jarrid Tingle.

SourceCode Comms, Harlem Capital’s Diversity Marketing Consortium reaches 7-figure milestone

Casano-Antonellis will replace Patrick Reilly. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

SiriusXM names Disney’s Jessica Casano-Antonellis as head of comms

GoDaddy posted revenue of $1 billion in Q1. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

GoDaddy hires Honeywell’s Greg Efthimiou to lead PR