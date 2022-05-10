Madison Square Garden Entertainment eliminates Deirdre Latour’s CCO role

NEW YORK: Madison Square Garden Entertainment eliminated Deirdre Latour’s role of EVP and chief communications officer just four months after she joined the company, she told PRWeek.

“MSG restructured, eliminated the CCO role and decentralized communications,” Latour said via email, adding that she has not determined her next role.

A spokesperson for MSG was not immediately available for comment.

Latour joined Madison Square Garden Entertainment on at the start of this year, succeeding Kimberly Kerns, who made the decision to leave the same role last year.

Latour was a member of the executive management team, overseeing all external communications and public relations activities across MSG Entertainment’s portfolio of assets, as well as Madison Square Garden Sports, which includes the NBA's New York Knicks and the NHL's New York Rangers, the company said in a statement.

Latour was responsible for leading all communications functions, including public relations activities for venues, live entertainment and productions and sports teams; financial reporting; issues management; and other corporate matters. She was charged with directing the development and execution of effective strategies that advance the companies’ key priorities, strengthen its brands and protect its assets.

She also provided senior counsel to ensure that all activities support key business objectives and served as chief spokesperson on important press matters.

Last year, Latour resigned as president of Edelman's New York office and was replaced by Oscar Suris in the role in February. He came from Edelman sister agency Zeno Group, where he was executive MD for C-suite strategies and crisis communications.

Latour joined Edelman in September 2020 from Pearson, where she had served as chief corporate affairs since the start of 2019. Before that, she worked at General Electric from 2004 to 2018, most recently as VP, chief communications officer and senior adviser. Earlier in her career, Latour worked at Edelman for six years, as well as Porter Novelli.

Latour has been a member of PRWeek’s Power List several times, most recently in 2017.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment presents or hosts a broad array of events in its collection of venues such as New York’s Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall, Beacon Theatre and The Chicago Theatre. MSG Entertainment is also building a venue in Las Vegas, the MSG Sphere at The Venetian.

The company’s two regional sports and entertainment networks, MSG Network and MSG+, deliver live sports content and other programming. Also under the MSG Entertainment umbrella is Tao Group Hospitality, with entertainment dining and nightlife brands including: Tao, Marquee, Lavo, Beauty & Essex, Cathédrale, Hakkasan and Omnia.