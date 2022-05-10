Headstand hires Aaron Pickering as global head of purpose

SAN FRANCISCO: Allison+Partners sister agency Headstand has expanded its purpose practice and named Aaron Pickering as EVP and global head of purpose.

Pickering reports to Headstand president Zach Colvin. He is responsible for growing the agency’s practice focused on driving consumer loyalty and preference for purpose-driven brands and supporting behavior change through stakeholder engagement, advocacy and environmental, social and governance impact.

Previously, Pickering was an SVP at Porter Novelli. He also spent a decade in Washington, DC, leading communications for organizations including the National Association for Public Interest Law and the Fair Labor Association.

Headstand has also hired Megan Tucker and Jamie Berman as directors to spearhead work with brands and organizations dedicated to advancing ESG progress. Tucker and Berman report to Pickering.

Tucker most recently served as MD at RF|Binder; Berman led top Porter account teams in developing and executing campaigns for a range of B2B and B2C clients.

Headstand, which launched in 2019, works with sister agency Allison+Partners to develop and execute campaigns for global brands. Headstand clients include social and environmental impact organizations FIRST Robotics and Ceres. It also works with Next Gen Foods’ TiNDLE, genetics testing company GeneDX, battery sciences company OneD and home gym OxeFit.