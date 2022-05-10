News

Eyeo names Frank Einecke as CEO

Einecke joins Eyeo from Google.

by Natasha Bach / Added 39 minutes ago

Einecke has also worked at Volkswagen and McKinsey.
Einecke has also worked at Volkswagen and McKinsey.

COLOGNE, GERMANY: Eyeo, the company behind some of the internet's biggest ad blockers, has named Frank Einecke as CEO.

Einecke has joined Eyeo from Google, where he most recently served as MD of global marketing partners. Prior to his nearly 15 years at the tech giant, Einecke worked at Volkswagen and McKinsey.

Einecke is joining Eyeo as it has its sights set on reaching 1 billion users.

Einecke will replace Till Faida, who founded the company in 2011. Since launching the company over a decade ago, Faida has focused on creating ad-filtering technologies that give users more control over their browsing experience, including ad blockers like Adblock Plus and Adblock, as well as privacy services and white label browsers for distribution partners. Faida also developed the Acceptable Ads Standard, which defines which ads can pass through the filtering technology.

Einecke will round out Eyeo's C-suite, which includes COO Jutta Horstmann, chief revenue officer Jan Wittek, and chief technology and product officer Gertrud Kolb. Faida, the company's CEO, will transition to Eyeo's board later this year.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Einecke has also worked at Volkswagen and McKinsey.

Eyeo names Frank Einecke as CEO

Abusing the ad network was the top reason for blocking ads (867 million) in 2021.

Google blocked 3.4 billion ads and suspended 5.6 million accounts in 2021

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

L-R: The DMC's Melody Hahm, Brandon Bryant, Gabby Cazeau, Nicole DeTommaso, Tonna Obaze, Henri Pierre-Jacques, Jarrid Tingle.

SourceCode Comms, Harlem Capital’s Diversity Marketing Consortium reaches 7-figure milestone

Casano-Antonellis will replace Patrick Reilly. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

SiriusXM names Disney’s Jessica Casano-Antonellis as head of comms

GoDaddy posted revenue of $1 billion in Q1. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

GoDaddy hires Honeywell’s Greg Efthimiou to lead PR

Oatly executed an IPO last May.

Brendan Lewis joins Oatly as EVP of global comms and public affairs

IPG and Publicis committed to funding travel for women in the country seeking abortion access. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Major ad holding companies to fund staff travel for abortion access

Amy Juaristi

BeautyHealth hires Amy Juaristi as corporate affairs head

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

GoCharlie launches multimodal AI marketer