Eyeo names Frank Einecke as CEO

COLOGNE, GERMANY: Eyeo, the company behind some of the internet's biggest ad blockers, has named Frank Einecke as CEO.

Einecke has joined Eyeo from Google, where he most recently served as MD of global marketing partners. Prior to his nearly 15 years at the tech giant, Einecke worked at Volkswagen and McKinsey.

Einecke is joining Eyeo as it has its sights set on reaching 1 billion users.

Einecke will replace Till Faida, who founded the company in 2011. Since launching the company over a decade ago, Faida has focused on creating ad-filtering technologies that give users more control over their browsing experience, including ad blockers like Adblock Plus and Adblock, as well as privacy services and white label browsers for distribution partners. Faida also developed the Acceptable Ads Standard, which defines which ads can pass through the filtering technology.

Einecke will round out Eyeo's C-suite, which includes COO Jutta Horstmann, chief revenue officer Jan Wittek, and chief technology and product officer Gertrud Kolb. Faida, the company's CEO, will transition to Eyeo's board later this year.