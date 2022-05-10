News

SourceCode Comms, Harlem Capital’s Diversity Marketing Consortium reaches 7-figure milestone

The organization has supported more than 20 minority-led startups since launching in July 2020.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 4 hours ago

L-R: The DMC's Melody Hahm, Brandon Bryant, Gabby Cazeau, Nicole DeTommaso, Tonna Obaze, Henri Pierre-Jacques, Jarrid Tingle.
NEW YORK: The Diversity Marketing Consortium (DMC) has announced a milestone of $1 million pro bono comms services provided to women- and people of color-led startups.

The achievement comes just under two years after the DMC was founded

The DMC has also doubled its agency roster from its original four members to eight: SourceCode Comms, Cheer Partners, Superbolt, Peppercomm, Clarity, Racepoint Global, Max Borges and Praytell. 

The eight members help underrepresented companies with media placements and tactical growth marketing strategies. Specific services include influencer marketing, Facebook and Google advertising, product launch and corporate expansion and executive profiling. 

The DMC has also worked with Forbes’ Representation & Inclusion Practice via Forbes EQ (Equity Quotient) on BrandVoice. The partnership helps showcase DMC clients’ brand content. 

Many of the DMC’s clients are Harlem Capital portfolio companies, such as Wagmo, Stuf, Compt, Dexai Robotics and Malomo. 

The DMC is looking to increase client impact by rapidly expanding its partner agency roster and brand partnerships.

“We want to bring more agencies into the fold so that we can magnify our efforts and continue to amplify the amazing work that all [current] agencies have collectively been doing,” said Melody Hahm, head of platform and community at Harlem Capital.

Greg Mondshein, cofounder of the DMC and managing partner of SourceCode, has high ambitions for what the organization can achieve. 

“Our vision for the future has expanded tremendously. [We hope] to become the de facto, charitable movement within the PR industry,” he said. 

The DMC is now accepting applications for new agencies through the organization’s website. 

SourceCode Comms, Harlem Capital's Diversity Marketing Consortium reaches 7-figure milestone

