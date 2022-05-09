GoDaddy hires Honeywell’s Greg Efthimiou to lead PR

TEMPE, AZ: GoDaddy has hired Greg Efthimiou as VP of public relations.

Efthimiou started in the role on Monday, reporting to CMO Fara Howard, according to a job post for the position. On LinkedIn, he said that he is leading PR at the internet domain registrar and web hosting company.

Efthimiou will be responsible for leading the development and execution of programs that increase awareness for the GoDaddy brand, corporate initiatives and the company’s advocacy for everyday entrepreneurs. In addition to PR, he will oversee internal and customer-facing events and GoDaddy’s executive communications and events team. Efthimiou will also lead corporate narrative development, executive thought leadership, corporate social responsibility, media relations and reputation management as well as crisis communications and product progress, according to the job post.

“Alongside my talented, dedicated new colleagues, I look forward to sharing the company’s remarkable growth and empowerment story with its key constituents, including the 21 million everyday entrepreneurs who rely on GoDaddy to help them establish and grow their business online,” Efthimiou wrote.

For the past three years, Efthimiou worked at Honeywell as VP of global internal communications and community relations. He led three teams responsible for informing and engaging the company’s 103,000 employees worldwide, as well as delivering message strategy and development for all C-suite executives who lead corporate functions; designing and executing the company's global philanthropic initiative and 501(c)(3) humanitarian relief foundation, and driving associated media coverage; and coordinating signature executive, board and all-employee events, according to his LinkedIn account.

Before that, Efthimiou was SVP and head of corporate and client communications for Bank of America Merchant Services. Earlier in his career, he was comms director for Duke Energy.

Efthimiou was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2014.

He was not immediately available for additional comment.

GoDaddy reported Q1 2022 earnings of $68.4 million and revenue of $1 billion in the period.