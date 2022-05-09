News

BeautyHealth hires Amy Juaristi as corporate affairs head

Juaristi has worked in beauty, consumer goods and healthcare for two decades.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 4 hours ago

Amy Juaristi
Amy Juaristi

LONG BEACH, CA: BeautyHealth has appointed Amy Juaristi as head of corporate affairs, a newly created role. 

Juaristi will join BeautyHealth’s executive committee and oversee the development and execution of the company’s strategic comms and public affairs strategy, according to a BeautyHealth statement. She will report to president and CEO, Andrew Stanleic, and serve as a member of the company's executive community as she works to build out the company's global corporate affairs department. 

Most recently, Juaristi served as senior director of global corporate affairs and the Americas at Coty. She managed comms throughout the company’s merger with Procter & Gamble Specialty Beauty Business. 

Before her time at Coty, Juaristi was vice chair of the comms executive committee at the Personal Care Products Council; director of external comms at Zocdoc; director of PR at Chobani; VP of consumer and strategic media at Weber Shandwick; and responsible for corporate affairs and media relations at Hill+Knowlton Strategies. 

BeautyHealth in a statement described itself as “a global category-creating company focused on delivering beauty health experiences by reinventing our consumer’s relationship with their skin, their bodies and their self-confidence.” Its flagship brand, HydraFacial, is available in over 90 countries.

This story was updated on May 9 with additional information. 

