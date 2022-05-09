PRWeek Global Awards 2022: Best Influencer Marketing Campaign

Winner: Iconic Kisses by FleishmanHillard Brasil for Mercado Livre

Mercado Livre, a technology supplier for ecommerce and financial services in Latin America, has an internal policy of valuing diversity and supports events and actions related to the LGBTQIA+ public, such as the São Paulo Gay Parade.

To reinforce the idea that everybody should be free to express their affection in a more representative world, it launched the New Iconic Kisses campaign during LGBTQIA+ Pride. The campaign is based around images of pop culture-inspired kisses and invites the community to spread and normalise #IconicKisses by diverse couples. It debuted online on 6 June during the São Paulo Parade and ran on social and OOH media during that month.

To increase awareness of Mercado Livre as a company that supports diversity and by leveraging the New Iconic Kisses campaign, Fleishman Hillard developed an on- and offline communication strategy. Illustrators reinterpreted the kissing scenes of the film, with each of them choosing footage and making their own drawing, before publishing the art on their respective social networks. Twelve couples from the LGBTQIA+ community reproduced the kisses from the film and posted the photo on their profiles. These activations generated significant buzz and engagement on the influencers’ networks and on Mercado Livre social profiles.

A PR stunt on 28 June – Gay Pride Day – featured an open-air projection of the New Iconic Kisses illustrations on the facade of a building in the middle of Avenida Paulista. It had a highly positive impact, with emotional comments and reactions.

The judges said: “This is incredible. What an impactful campaign. It was beautifully executed and provided the ability for people to experience the campaign.”

