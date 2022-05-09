News

GoCharlie launches multimodal AI marketer

Known as Charlie, it can draft content that is optimized for tone, length or formality.

by Natasha Bach / Added 3 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Multimodal generative AI company GoCharlie has launched Charlie, a multimodal AI marketer.

Charlie ingests and processes data from sources, including image and video, to create content on behalf of brands or marketers. The engine has capabilities, such as creating social media marketing content that is ready to post; improving or modifying existing content according to the marketer's needs; analyzing content to determine performance and responding to user comments and reviews.

After ingesting various inputs, Charlie can draft content that is optimized for tone, length or even formality. This content includes ad copy, social media posts, keyword-informed ads and personalized responses to other users.

Charlie's creators sought to offset the disadvantages solopreneurs and small businesses face in the social media marketing space with tools that help them create content that would help them convert target audiences into customers.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

GoCharlie launches multimodal AI marketer

RF's Kathy Bloomgarden is looking into more acquisitions.

Ruder Finn acquires DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Photo credit: Getty Images

OkCupid, Ben & Jerry’s, Bumble and Yelp take stand against leaked abortion ruling

The Supreme Court has been the site of protests this week. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BerlinRosen establishes fund to support staff after Roe v. Wade decision

Photo credit: Getty Images

Zeno criticized for advising clients to keep quiet about abortion rights stance

Mark Penn, CEO, Stagwell

Mark Penn: Stagwell hits scale, ‘takes share’ from the holding companies

Karine Jean-Pierre (Photo credit: Getty Images)

5 things to know about new White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

S4 Capital's 2021 results are out after the company postponed them twice.

S4 Capital cuts earnings by up to 5% after ‘unacceptable’, ‘embarrassing’ audit issue

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning