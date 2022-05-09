GoCharlie launches multimodal AI marketer

NEW YORK: Multimodal generative AI company GoCharlie has launched Charlie, a multimodal AI marketer.

Charlie ingests and processes data from sources, including image and video, to create content on behalf of brands or marketers. The engine has capabilities, such as creating social media marketing content that is ready to post; improving or modifying existing content according to the marketer's needs; analyzing content to determine performance and responding to user comments and reviews.

After ingesting various inputs, Charlie can draft content that is optimized for tone, length or even formality. This content includes ad copy, social media posts, keyword-informed ads and personalized responses to other users.

Charlie's creators sought to offset the disadvantages solopreneurs and small businesses face in the social media marketing space with tools that help them create content that would help them convert target audiences into customers.