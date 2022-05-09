PRWeek UK Top 150: One in four agencies target acquisitions as M&A surges
The COVID-19 pandemic appears to be doing little to deter mergers and acquisitions (M&A) activity in the PR industry, with one broker arguing the pandemic has made the profession more attractive to buyers.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>