PRWeek Global Awards 2022: Best Campaign: Middle East
The winner of the PRWeek Global Awards 2022 Best Campaign: Middle East is ADEK 2021-2022 Back to School and Students Vaccination Campaign by Action Global Communications – UAE for Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge.
