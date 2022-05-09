Ruder Finn acquires DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad

NEW YORK: Ruder Finn has acquired DC-based multicultural agency Comunicad, effective immediately.

Comunicad has experience in service-driven, social-impact, public affairs and community programs that leverage multimedia digital content to connect brands with Hispanic audiences and address the needs of underserved communities.

Founded three decades ago by CEO Gloria Rodriguez, Comunicad has worked with companies including Ford, AARP, Molson Coors, Disabled American Veterans and Verizon.

Comunicad's ability to represent various cultures across the U.S., Puerto Rico, Latin America and Europe drew Ruder Finn CEO Kathy Bloomgarden to the agency. More than half of all population growth in the U.S, is attributed to Hispanics, an audience that has quickly become one of the most influential and affluent, according to the 2020 U.S. Census.

"We have been thinking about the area of Hispanic marketing and community engagement for a while and really felt it was an area that was underdeveloped in the PR industry," Bloomgarden said. "Gloria doesn't just have a one and done topline kind of approach, but it was very deeply insightful."

As part of the acquisition, Comunicad's staff of about 10 will integrate across Ruder Finn accounts. Comunicad will keep its branding, and Rodriguez will serve as senior MD of RF Communicad and part of Ruder Finn's management committee. No layoffs are expected; financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Joining Ruder Finn will expand Comunicad's reach and keep it at the forefront of Hispanic communications, grassroots outreach and community empowerment, according to Rodriguez (pictured).

"It was clear to me that we had the right synergies and that I would be able to bring our culture to RF and that our partnership had the potential to reinforce the community engagement work we are dedicated to, specifically with Hispanic communities," Rodriguez said. "As one of the world’s largest independent global communications and creative agencies, they had what we didn’t have: a wealth of resources that would help us escalate quicker to the world of the future."

The acquisition is the latest in a series by Ruder Finn to further build its core leadership offerings. This year, the agency acquired Peppercomm, and in 2021, it bought U.K.-based technology firm Mantis.

Bloomgarden said that she is actively looking into more acquisitions, with an emphasis on strategic investments, not volume.

"We're looking for a fit where we have strong capabilities and expertise and good momentum," Bloomgarden. "We want an agency that we feel has a good chemistry and a good cultural fit with us."

Ruder Finn posted a 28% gain in revenue globally last year to $112.2 million and a 24% increase in the U.S. to $60 million, according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2022.