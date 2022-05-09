PRWeek Global Awards 2022: Best Agency in Asia-Pacific

Winner: ‘Reinvesting in What’s Next’ by Ruder Finn Asia for Ruder Finn

Ruder Finn has offices in 16 locations across Asia-Pacific. In 2021, it significantly grew its revenue across its Asian operations, expanded its workforce and had a stellar year on the awards front, recording 75 wins. The agency also achieved close to 100 per cent client retention in both its Singapore and Hong Kong offices.

Standout activity included a digital-first campaign for the Asian Financial Forum, which achieved a record number of social impressions, and streamlining Vivo’s South Asia communications by uniting five regions – Nepal, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Myanmar – under the “One vivo” messaging. Vivo successfully launched 13 flagship smartphones, generating more than 5,000 stories and propelling the brand into the position of third leading smartphone provider in the region.

Ruder Finn also spent the last year enhancing its purpose-driven culture. In 2021 it formalised the global RF Volunteer program, while Ruder Finn Interactive is the pro bono agency for Bridge The Gap, a coalition of charitable foundations dedicated to funding underfunded NGOs in danger of liquidation because of the pandemic. On the thought leadership front, 2021 saw the publication of the 10th Ruder Finn China Luxury Forecast, with results featured in more than 30 top media outlets.

It also produced a survey in partnership with the Asia-Pacific Association of Communication Directors and PRovoke Media, looking into the key data impacting in-house communicators in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Judges said the agency had demonstrated ‘incredible growth and great client retention’.

