PRWeek UK Top 150: Agencies grow non-white workforces
The average proportion of the UK PR agency workforce who are non-white grew 27 per cent between 2020 and 2021, PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies project has found. Growth was from a small base, however.
