News

OkCupid, Ben & Jerry’s, Bumble and Yelp take stand against leaked abortion ruling

OkCupid was one of the first brands to respond.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

The leaked initial draft majority decision to overturn Roe v. Wade has sparked outrage across the nation, and several companies are using social media to voice their opposition.  

Dating platform OkCupid was one of the first to respond, urging followers to tag brands they want to see take action and sign the “Don’t Ban Equality” statement. 

The “Don’t Ban Equality” statement was created in response to 2019 state legislation that restricted access to reproductive healthcare.

Other supporters, such as Bumble and Ben & Jerry’s, also spoke out.

Ben & Jerry’s created a Twitter thread, commenting on the impact the draft decision would have Black people. The company also encouraged users to support the National Network for Abortion Funds. 

Meanwhile, a Yelp spokesperson told Fortune that, “turning back the clock on the progress women have made over the past 50 years will have a seismic impact on our society and economy.”

The spokesperson added that Congress must codify reproductive healthcare rights into law, and that more companies will need to “step up” to protect their employees.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

OkCupid, Ben & Jerry’s, Bumble and Yelp take stand against leaked abortion ruling

The Supreme Court has been the site of protests this week. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BerlinRosen establishes fund to support staff after Roe v. Wade decision

Photo credit: Getty Images

Zeno criticized for advising clients to keep quiet about abortion rights stance

Mark Penn, CEO, Stagwell

Mark Penn: Stagwell hits scale, ‘takes share’ from the holding companies

Karine Jean-Pierre (Photo credit: Getty Images)

5 things to know about new White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

S4 Capital's 2021 results are out after the company postponed them twice.

S4 Capital cuts earnings by up to 5% after ‘unacceptable’, ‘embarrassing’ audit issue

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Depp vs Heard is a PR fiasco

Depp vs Heard is a PR fiasco

WPP has collaborated with SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WPP partners with Epic Games and dives into the metaverse

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry names Justin Ordman head of enterprise IT

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry names Justin Ordman head of enterprise IT