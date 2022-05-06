BerlinRosen establishes fund to support staff after Roe v. Wade decision

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen has responded to the leaked Supreme Court draft majority decision to strike down Roe v. Wade by creating a fund to help staff in states where anti-abortion laws would be enacted.

The fund would support employees and their dependents with travel expenses if they need to travel out-of-state for access to reproductive healthcare. In these situations, the agency would give staff additional time off that doesn’t impact PTO.

“We wanted to make it clear [to employees] that, whatever happens, there will be resources available if they need to get abortion care in another state,” said Valerie Berlin, principal and cofounder of BerlinRose.

BerlinRosen represents women’s reproductive healthcare-focused clients such as Abortion Care Network, National Abortion Federation, SisterSong and Physicians for Reproductive Health.

“As an agency that represents some of the most impactful organizations in the reproductive rights space, it was important for us to also do the same for our team,” said Yann Hatchuel, head of marketing at Berlin Rosen, via email.

While the Supreme Court has not made a final decision, the draft by Associate Justice Samuel Alito strongly indicates that its conservative majority has the votes to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision.

Other agencies, such as SourceCode Comms and Bospar PR, have released statements responding to the Supreme Court draft decision.

As a part of its Bospar Stands Up initiatives, the company will pay for travel fees should a staff member need access to reproductive healthcare in another state.

SourceCode has made a donation to the Abortion Care Network.