News

BerlinRosen establishes fund to support staff after Roe v. Wade decision

The fund would assist staff who are located in states where abortion is or may become limited.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

The Supreme Court has been the site of protests this week. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
The Supreme Court has been the site of protests this week. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: BerlinRosen has responded to the leaked Supreme Court draft majority decision to strike down Roe v. Wade by creating a fund to help staff in states where anti-abortion laws would be enacted.

The fund would support employees and their dependents with travel expenses if they need to travel out-of-state for access to reproductive healthcare. In these situations, the agency would give staff additional time off that doesn’t impact PTO. 

“We wanted to make it clear [to employees] that, whatever happens, there will be resources available if they need to get abortion care in another state,” said Valerie Berlin, principal and cofounder of BerlinRose. 

BerlinRosen represents women’s reproductive healthcare-focused clients such as Abortion Care Network, National Abortion Federation, SisterSong and Physicians for Reproductive Health.

“As an agency that represents some of the most impactful organizations in the reproductive rights space, it was important for us to also do the same for our team,” said Yann Hatchuel, head of marketing at Berlin Rosen, via email. 

While the Supreme Court has not made a final decision, the draft by Associate Justice Samuel Alito strongly indicates that its conservative majority has the votes to strike down the landmark Roe v. Wade decision. 

Other agencies, such as SourceCode Comms and Bospar PR, have released statements responding to the Supreme Court draft decision. 

As a part of its Bospar Stands Up initiatives, the company will pay for travel fees should a staff member need access to reproductive healthcare in another state. 

SourceCode has made a donation to the Abortion Care Network.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

OkCupid, Ben & Jerry’s, Bumble and Yelp take stand against leaked abortion ruling

The Supreme Court has been the site of protests this week. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

BerlinRosen establishes fund to support staff after Roe v. Wade decision

Photo credit: Getty Images

Zeno criticized for advising clients to keep quiet about abortion rights stance

Mark Penn, CEO, Stagwell

Mark Penn: Stagwell hits scale, ‘takes share’ from the holding companies

Karine Jean-Pierre (Photo credit: Getty Images)

5 things to know about new White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

S4 Capital's 2021 results are out after the company postponed them twice.

S4 Capital cuts earnings by up to 5% after ‘unacceptable’, ‘embarrassing’ audit issue

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Depp vs Heard is a PR fiasco

Depp vs Heard is a PR fiasco

WPP has collaborated with SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WPP partners with Epic Games and dives into the metaverse

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry names Justin Ordman head of enterprise IT

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry names Justin Ordman head of enterprise IT