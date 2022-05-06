News

5 things to know about new White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

Jean-Pierre will succeed Jen Psaki, who is reportedly moving into a role at MSNBC.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

Karine Jean-Pierre (Photo credit: Getty Images)
Karine Jean-Pierre (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Karine Jean-Pierre was appointed as the new White House press secretary by President Joe Biden on Thursday. 

She most recently served as the deputy press secretary and deputy assistant to Biden.

Here are five things you need to know about Jean-Pierre.

Changing the status quo
Biden’s appointment brings some diversity into the White House. Jean-Pierre will serve as the first Black and openly gay press secretary.

Early life
Jean-Pierre was born in Martinique, Haiti. Her family then immigrated to New York City, where she was raised in Queens. In 2003, she earned a master’s degree in public administration from Columbia University.

Prior experience
The newest press secretary has worked on multiple presidential campaigns. She was chief of staff for Kamala Harris in 2020, deputy campaign manager for the 2016 presidential campaign of former Maryland Governor Martin O'Malley and contributed to both of Barack Obama’s bids for presidency. 

Other work
Jean-Pierre has also worked at her alma mater as a faculty member and as a senior adviser and national spokesperson at MoveOn. In 2019, she published a book, Moving Forward: A Story of Hope, Hard Work, and the Promise of America

Continuing the trend 
Jean-Pierre is the latest in a recent string of female press secretaries. The Trump administration saw Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham and Kayleigh McEnany hold the title, before Biden elected Jen Psaki.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

Zeno criticized for advising clients to keep quiet about abortion rights stance

Mark Penn, CEO, Stagwell

Mark Penn: Stagwell hits scale, ‘takes share’ from the holding companies

Karine Jean-Pierre (Photo credit: Getty Images)

5 things to know about new White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

S4 Capital's 2021 results are out after the company postponed them twice.

S4 Capital cuts earnings by up to 5% after ‘unacceptable’, ‘embarrassing’ audit issue

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Depp vs Heard is a PR fiasco

Depp vs Heard is a PR fiasco

WPP has collaborated with SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WPP partners with Epic Games and dives into the metaverse

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry names Justin Ordman head of enterprise IT

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry names Justin Ordman head of enterprise IT

Amid a flurry of anti-LGBTQ legislation, is social media streamlining abuse?

Amid a flurry of anti-LGBTQ legislation, is social media streamlining abuse?

What is your favorite Mother's Day 2022 campaign?

What is your favorite Mother's Day 2022 campaign?