News

WPP partners with Epic Games and dives into the metaverse

The partnership include a new training program to train WPP employees on how to create custom brand experiences in Fortnite using Unreal Engine.

by Aleda Stam / Added 2 hours ago

WPP has collaborated with SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
WPP has collaborated with SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Agency holding company WPP has partnered with interactive entertainment company Epic Games.

Epic Games, the developer responsible for Unreal Engine and the hit game Fortnite, will help WPP agencies adapt to a new era of digital experiences for companies in the metaverse. 

WPP’s PR firms include BCW and Hill+Knowlton Strategies, as well as the Ogilvy network.

The partnership implements a new training program, with curriculum for executives, creative practitioners and media experts and strategists and will train WPP employees on how to create custom brand experiences in Fortnite using Unreal Engine.

WPP teams will work closely with Epic Games specialists to build interactive experiences for brands in Unreal Engine, an advanced real-time 3D creation tool used across a range of industries including games, film, architecture, fashion, automotive, music and live events.

WPP has collaborated with SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company, to produce innovative work such as the immersive Island built for Adidas in Fortnite for its Ozweego sneaker line.

This year, WPP acquired influencer marketing agency Village Marketing. Last summer, WPP also acquired AI technology company Satalia to promote AI capabilities across the company and help shape the holding company’s AI strategy. Both companies joined Wunderman Thompson. 

WPP's PR business outperformed the company's other divisions in the first quarter of 2022, as like-for-like revenue in the PR arm rose 14.1%.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

WPP has collaborated with SuperAwesome, an Epic Games company. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

WPP partners with Epic Games and dives into the metaverse

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry names Justin Ordman head of enterprise IT

Red Lorry Yellow Lorry names Justin Ordman head of enterprise IT

Amid a flurry of anti-LGBTQ legislation, is social media streamlining abuse?

Amid a flurry of anti-LGBTQ legislation, is social media streamlining abuse?

What is your favorite Mother's Day 2022 campaign?

What is your favorite Mother's Day 2022 campaign?

How Krispy Kreme tapped its Strategic Doughnut Reserve to ease pain at the pump

How Krispy Kreme tapped its Strategic Doughnut Reserve to ease pain at the pump

PR pros no longer have to choose between family and career

PR pros no longer have to choose between family and career

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Thursday morning

The PR Week: 5.5.2022 - Chris Foster, Omnicom PR Group

The PR Week: 5.5.2022 - Chris Foster, Omnicom PR Group

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline and halving Cannes attendance

WPP’s Mark Read on MediaCom merger, pitch pipeline and halving Cannes attendance

Linda Yaccarino speaking at NBCUniversal's 2019 upfront. (Credit: Getty Images)

NBCUniversal’s ad boss: ‘First-party data is not the exclusivity of social platforms anymore’