Red Lorry Yellow Lorry names Justin Ordman head of enterprise IT

BOSTON: B-to-b technology PR agency Red Lorry Yellow Lorry has promoted Justin Ordman to head of enterprise information technology in the U.S.

Formerly an account director with the Lorries, Ordman will be responsible for supporting the agency's roster of U.S. tech clients and diversifying its client base with b-to-b brands and team development.

Ordman will provide strategic counsel to U.S.-hubbed clients in blockchain, cybersecurity, cloud services, marketing technology, medical technology and financial technology.

Ordman's appointment comes as the Lorries implement a practice lead structure across the agency, having added two practice leads to its headquarters in London.

The agency's U.S. offices have more than doubled their client base and the size of the U.S. team in the last 12 months, according to the firm. In January, the Lorries also established its third U.S. office in Austin, Texas.

Ordman joined the firm in 2015 from Metis Communications.