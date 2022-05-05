Ex-Huntsworth Health and Open Health CEO joins ZPB Associates
Healthcare comms agency ZPB Associates has hired former Huntsworth Health and Open Health CEO David Rowley, and also appointed former Havas Lynx Group client services director Celine Parmentier.
