It’s a special Agency Business Report 2022 edition of The PR Week podcast starring one of the top-ranking agency executives in the entire industry: Chris Foster: CEO of Omnicom PR Group.

On the agenda:

- Astronomical 2021 growth for agencies. But what does that mean for the work they’re doing;

- Providing new types of assignments for clients, such as consultancy-level counsel;

- What the agency world can do to improve diversity;

- And much more.