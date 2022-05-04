Resources

Up next:

Coffee Break with Naimul Huq, SVP, operations, VaynerNFT

Coffee Break with Naimul Huq, SVP, operations, VaynerNFT

Edelman most recently ran the firm's San Francisco Bay operations.

Margot Edelman moves back to New York as deputy GM at Edelman

Musk has said businesses may have to pay for Twitter access. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Whither healthcare and pharma Twitter in the Musk era?

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

SEC Newgate reports ‘highly positive’ Q1

SEC Newgate reports ‘highly positive’ Q1

Protestors in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

How 7 pro-choice organizations responded to the leaked Supreme Court decision that would strike down Roe vs. Wade

L-R: Brainlabs global chief executive Daniel Gilbert and Fanbytes' Timothy Armoo.

Brainlabs goes shopping again with acquisition of influencer marketing agency Fanbytes

Cotter comes to Ogilvy from Amazon.

Ogilvy PR hires Amazon’s Christine Cotter to lead social strategy

Basi will replace Marie-Claire Barker at Edelman.

Edelman appoints AIG’s Soni Basi as global chief people officer

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning