PRWeek UK Top 150: Clients ‘more demanding’ as four in 10 agencies surrender accounts
Nearly two in three UK PR agency bosses believe clients were more demanding in what they expected of agencies in 2021 compared to the previous year, research for PRWeek UK’s Top 150 Consultancies project reveals.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>