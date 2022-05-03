News

How 7 pro-choice organizations responded to the leaked Supreme Court decision that would strike down Roe vs. Wade

The draft majority decision was confirmed on Tuesday by Chief Justice John Roberts.

Added 2 hours ago

Protestors in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
Protestors in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

According to a leaked initial draft majority decision, the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito in a draft that was confirmed to be authentic on Tuesday. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Here are how some major organizations with pro-choice views have reacted to the news. 

Planned Parenthood

Amnesty International U.S.A.

Emily's List

National Abortion Federation

NNAF Abortion Funds

National NOW

Public Citizen

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Protestors in front of the Supreme Court on Tuesday. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

How 7 pro-choice organizations responded to the leaked Supreme Court decision that would strike down Roe vs. Wade

L-R: Brainlabs global chief executive Daniel Gilbert and Fanbytes' Timothy Armoo.

Brainlabs goes shopping again with acquisition of influencer marketing agency Fanbytes

Cotter comes to Ogilvy from Amazon.

Ogilvy PR hires Amazon’s Christine Cotter to lead social strategy

Basi will replace Marie-Claire Barker at Edelman.

Edelman appoints AIG’s Soni Basi as global chief people officer

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Current Global names head of technology

Current Global names head of technology

Haller had worked at Siemens since 2016.

Siemens’ Clarissa Haller named senior partner at Dynamics Group in Zurich

Samsung's ad received criticism from women's safety groups.

Samsung apologizes after running ad sparks backlash

CSC is planning to invest between $75 million and $100 million into the accelerator. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Hot Paper Lantern Digital Sport, Cardinal Sports partner to create accelerator program

Francis also worked at VaynerMedia and as a consultant.

Edelman’s Kimberly Francis joins Tenth Avenue Holdings as CMO