How 7 pro-choice organizations responded to the leaked Supreme Court decision that would strike down Roe vs. Wade

According to a leaked initial draft majority decision, the Supreme Court has voted to overturn Roe v. Wade.

“We hold that Roe and Casey must be overruled,” wrote Justice Samuel Alito in a draft that was confirmed to be authentic on Tuesday. “It is time to heed the Constitution and return the issue of abortion to the people’s elected representatives.”

Here are how some major organizations with pro-choice views have reacted to the news.

Planned Parenthood

Let's be clear: This is a draft opinion. It’s outrageous, it’s unprecedented, but it is not final.

Abortion is your right — and it is STILL LEGAL. https://t.co/s9R7w99n71 — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) May 3, 2022

Amnesty International U.S.A.

Abortion is a human right

Abortion is a human right — Amnesty International USA (@amnestyusa) May 3, 2022

Emily's List

Abortion is essential health care. We, and our candidates, will always fight to protect it. https://t.co/LWGdBw848l pic.twitter.com/WDYgeXjX6V — EMILY's List (@emilyslist) May 3, 2022

National Abortion Federation

Abortion is still legal, and our Hotline is still active and providing financial and travel assistance. Along with our members, we will continue to help people across the country access care. If you need help finding an abortion provider, call the NAF Hotline: 1-800-772-9100. pic.twitter.com/ZjqzeP1OoO — NAF (@NatAbortionFed) May 3, 2022

NNAF Abortion Funds

UPDATE: https://t.co/IiXHxdjpwg IS BACK UP! Thank you, everyone, for your support and for sharing this resource with your networks. Please find your local abortion fund and give them your support today! — NNAF Abortion Funds (@AbortionFunds) May 3, 2022

National NOW

The leak of the draft Supreme Court opinion in the Mississippi abortion case confirms our worst fears are coming to pass. The Supreme Court is ready to strike down Roe v. Wade. We will not be silenced. The following is a statement from National NOW President @ChrisFNunes. pic.twitter.com/tu0mEWg9rm — National NOW (@NationalNOW) May 3, 2022

Public Citizen