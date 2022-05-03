PRWeek UK Top 150: Redundancies (nearly) grind to a halt while staff turnover grows
After two years in which many PR pros would have been fearful of redundancies or never felt far from furlough, job security is back – but so is PR’s high turnover rate, it would seem.
Sign in to continue
Need to activate your subscription?
Domain/Group Subscriptions
Click here >>
Individual Subscriptions
Click here >>
Need to activate your Subscription
Company Wide Subscriptions
Click here >>
UK Individual Subscribers
Click here >>