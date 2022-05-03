News

Ogilvy PR hires Amazon’s Christine Cotter to lead social strategy

She was previously Amazon’s senior manager of social media and influencer relations.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

NEW YORK: Ogilvy PR has hired Christine Cotter as executive director of social strategy for North America. 

Based in New York, Cotter joined the agency on April 11, reporting to global chief strategy officer Charlotte Tansill. She replaced Nicole Weltman, Ogilvy PR’s former head of social strategy for North America. In February, Weltman left Ogilvy to join Taco Bell as head of social.

Cotter is overseeing the WPP firm’s social shop, which is made up of more than 100 people who focus on social strategy, content creation, data technology and data science.

“Business-wise, we are focusing on incremental growth within our current client roster this year, deepening the relationships with the clients we have and pushing them to think differently about the work we are doing with them,” said Cotter. 

She added that she is excited to see the kind of partnerships she can make across Ogilvy PR and the WPP network.

“I am excited to be part of a team that values social and sees how it can lead instead of follow and to bring that to life for our clients,” Cotter said.

Most recently, Cotter was at Amazon as senior manager of social media and influencer relations. In that role, she led social for Amazon’s consumer PR team, working on the company’s Facebook, Twitter and Instagram channels. Cotter also developed evergreen social content focused on the goals that related to consumer PR, such as driving brand love and building brand awareness.

An Amazon representative declined to comment on the company’s plans to replace her.

