Siemens’ Clarissa Haller named senior partner at Dynamics Group in Zurich

ZURICH: Dynamics Group has appointed Clarissa Haller as senior partner, effective at the start of this month.

Haller will advise individuals and companies in Switzerland, Germany and beyond on strategic comms, reputation and sustainability issues.

Most recently, Haller was head of group communications at Siemens in Munich. During her stint, the company broke into four independent publicly traded entities.

On LinkedIn, Haller announced her decision and thanked her former colleagues.

"Now as I start a new chapter, I will remember all of you and all the energetic years with many exciting projects and what we have achieved together," Haller wrote. "I wish each and every one of you the best - at Siemens, Credit Suisse, ABB, Roche, Bahlsen, Airbus - or wherever it has taken you in the meantime."

Haller could not be reached for additional comment.

Prior to her time at Siemens, Haller was head of corporate comms at Credit Suisse; head of group comms at technology company ABB; head of comms at Roche Diagnostics; and head of corporate comms at food company Bahlsen.