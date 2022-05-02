News

Hot Paper Lantern Digital Sport, Cardinal Sports partner to create accelerator program

The two organizations have worked together on advisory and marketing communications efforts with mutual clients.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 2 hours ago

CSC is planning to invest between $75 million and $100 million into the accelerator. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
CSC is planning to invest between $75 million and $100 million into the accelerator. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Hot Paper Lantern Digital Sport, a speciality group that works with sports betting, fantasy and technology brands, has partnered with Cardinal Sports Capital, an advisory and investment firm.

The two companies have launched an accelerator program into which CSC is planning to invest between $75 million and $100 million.

"We're seeing so many different emerging companies as the world is opening up again. A lot of them don't know where to turn on everything from investment financing to positioning and marketing," said Hot Paper Lantern CEO Ed Moed. "It made sense to put [the accelerator program] forward to teach and work with the best and brightest of these companies."

The two organizations designed the program to help sports betting, gaming, sports tech and fantasy sports companies grow their business models quicker and more successfully. It will tap key investors within the firms' networks to fund target companies' growth.

"We want these companies to become really significant titans and change the landscape in their categories," said Moed.

Specific services include partnership development, advertising, influence engagement, investor relations and other brand building and customer acquisition solutions.

WagerWire, a proprietary sports betting futures marketplace, is the first company to participate in the accelerator program.

CSC also has a strategic partnership with Canaccord Genuity, a global investment banking and financial services company. Other portfolio companies include Quarter4, ThriveFantasy and WagerWire.

HPL Digital Sport has worked with clients including Sportradar, BettorEdge, SharpLink Gaming, NBC Sports Edge and Champion Gaming.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Haller had worked at Siemens since 2016.

Siemens’ Clarissa Haller named senior partner at Dynamics Group in Zurich

Samsung's ad received criticism from women's safety groups.

Samsung apologizes after running ad sparks backlash

CSC is planning to invest between $75 million and $100 million into the accelerator. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Hot Paper Lantern Digital Sport, Cardinal Sports partner to create accelerator program

Francis also worked at VaynerMedia and as a consultant.

Edelman’s Kimberly Francis joins Tenth Avenue Holdings as CMO

Vasan has worked at Marina Maher Communications and MSL.

Rema Vasan named head of North America business marketing for TikTok

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Disney decided to oppose Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law, but too late for many employees. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Geoff Morrell exits Disney after 3 months amid company standoff with DeSantis

Quenqua has led communications at WW since mid-2019.

Chief communications officer Joe Quenqua to exit WW International in July

Earthjustice has appointed Steve Smith.

Earthjustice names ACLU vet Steve Smith SVP of comms and marketing

Fabiani also spearheads awards for MTV Entertainment Group.

Michael Fabiani promoted at Paramount Media Networks, MTV Entertainment Studios