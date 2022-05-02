Edelman’s Kimberly Francis joins Tenth Avenue Holdings as CMO

NEW YORK: Tenth Avenue Holdings, a privately held company that invests in private and public businesses and develops commercial and residential real estate, has appointed Kimberly Francis as CMO, a newly created role.

“The CMO role has been a long-time ambition, and I’m excited to get to work with this best-in-class team and get to know the incredible portfolio of companies,” she said on LinkedIn.

Francis declined to outline her responsibilities but said that she will report to Tenth Avenue co-CEOs, Joel Citron and Laurence Denihan.

“[I want] to support this incredible portfolio of companies within Tenth Avenue Holdings in their marketing efforts,” Francis told PRWeek. “To help [them] build and grow holistically.”

As an EVP at Edelman, Francis led teams in areas including creative, planning, analytics and digital and earned media, providing strategic oversight to achieve business objectives. She also managed the Unilever food and refreshments portfolio.

“I really hold Edelman in the highest regard and truly had an incredible experience there,” Francis said.

The firm has not named her replacement.

Before joining Edelman, Francis worked independently as a consultant to startups and as an SVP at VaynerMedia.