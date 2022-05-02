Rema Vasan named head of North America business marketing for TikTok

NEW YORK: Rema Vasan has joined TikTok as head of North America business marketing.

Vasan will work with Sofia Hernandez, global head of business marketing, and Sandie Hawkins, GM of North America for global business solutions, to further the social media platform's mission to "inspire creativity and bring joy."

On LinkedIn, Vasan thanked her clients, colleagues and those who supported her during her career.

"You will always have a piece of my heart, and I will continue to pay it forward," Vasan wrote. "This girl from Chennai, India is living her greatest dream, and I cannot wait to give this amazing role, team and the rocket ship that is TikTok my all."

Vasan declined to comment further on her move.

Vasan joined TikTok from Marina Maher Communications, where she was global president of the firm and its specialty shop RXMosaic until she left in April. Olga Fleming succeeded her in the role.

Over the course of her 25-year career, Vasan has worked across client and agency public relations. Before MMC, she was EVP and global lead at MSL for MSL Fluency and the agency's work with Procter & Gamble. She was also director of global digital strategy at Pfizer and SVP and global digital group account director at MSL parent company Publicis.

Vasan was named to PRWeek's Hall of Femme 2021.