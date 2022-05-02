News

Rema Vasan named head of North America business marketing for TikTok

Vasan was previously global president of Marina Maher Communications and RXMosaic, but left the agency in April.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

Vasan has worked at Marina Maher Communications and MSL.
Vasan has worked at Marina Maher Communications and MSL.

NEW YORK: Rema Vasan has joined TikTok as head of North America business marketing.

Vasan will work with Sofia Hernandez, global head of business marketing, and Sandie Hawkins, GM of North America for global business solutions, to further the social media platform's mission to "inspire creativity and bring joy."

On LinkedIn, Vasan thanked her clients, colleagues and those who supported her during her career. 

"You will always have a piece of my heart, and I will continue to pay it forward," Vasan wrote. "This girl from Chennai, India is living her greatest dream, and I cannot wait to give this amazing role, team and the rocket ship that is TikTok my all."

Vasan declined to comment further on her move. 

Vasan joined TikTok from Marina Maher Communications, where she was global president of the firm and its specialty shop RXMosaic until she left in April. Olga Fleming succeeded her in the role. 

Over the course of her 25-year career, Vasan has worked across client and agency public relations. Before MMC, she was EVP and global lead at MSL for MSL Fluency and the agency's work with Procter & Gamble. She was also director of global digital strategy at Pfizer and SVP and global digital group account director at MSL parent company Publicis. 

Vasan was named to PRWeek's Hall of Femme 2021.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Vasan has worked at Marina Maher Communications and MSL.

Rema Vasan named head of North America business marketing for TikTok

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Disney decided to oppose Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law, but too late for many employees. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Geoff Morrell exits Disney after 3 months amid company standoff with DeSantis

Quenqua has led communications at WW since mid-2019.

Chief communications officer Joe Quenqua to exit WW International in July

Earthjustice has appointed Steve Smith.

Earthjustice names ACLU vet Steve Smith SVP of comms and marketing

Fabiani also spearheads awards for MTV Entertainment Group.

Michael Fabiani promoted at Paramount Media Networks, MTV Entertainment Studios

L-R: PRWeek executive editor Frank Washkuch and editorial director Steve Barrett at the Neal Awards in New York City.

PRWeek wins big at the Neal Awards

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Jessica Merz (top left) and Jamie Williams Cooper (bottom left) have been promoted as Lisa Jedan (right) is set to depart

Bacardi shakes up global comms leadership as Lisa Jedan departs

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Meta to slow pace of long-term investments amid turbulent start to 2022