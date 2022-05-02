Resources

Vasan has worked at Marina Maher Communications and MSL.

Rema Vasan named head of North America business marketing for TikTok

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Disney decided to oppose Florida's 'Don't Say Gay' law, but too late for many employees. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Geoff Morrell exits Disney after 3 months amid company standoff with DeSantis

Quenqua has led communications at WW since mid-2019.

Chief communications officer Joe Quenqua to exit WW International in July

Earthjustice has appointed Steve Smith.

Earthjustice names ACLU vet Steve Smith SVP of comms and marketing

Fabiani also spearheads awards for MTV Entertainment Group.

Michael Fabiani promoted at Paramount Media Networks, MTV Entertainment Studios

L-R: PRWeek executive editor Frank Washkuch and editorial director Steve Barrett at the Neal Awards in New York City.

PRWeek wins big at the Neal Awards

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Friday morning

Jessica Merz (top left) and Jamie Williams Cooper (bottom left) have been promoted as Lisa Jedan (right) is set to depart

Bacardi shakes up global comms leadership as Lisa Jedan departs

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Meta to slow pace of long-term investments amid turbulent start to 2022