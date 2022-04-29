Chief communications officer Joe Quenqua to exit WW International in July

NEW YORK: WW International chief communications officer Joe Quenqua is set to leave the company formerly known as Weight Watchers at the start of July.

Quenqua wrote on LinkedIn on Friday that he does not know what role he’ll take next. He said his exit will mark the end of a three-year stint at the company that he wishes could have lasted longer.

“I am so incredibly proud to have been a part of this company’s journey, especially the impact we have had on our members and our community during a very challenging time,” Quenqua wrote. “Needless to say, it is the people that I will miss the most. The entire global team has inspired me beyond words and made me a better employee and leader.”

Quenqua has worked at WW since June 2019, setting communications strategy and overseeing worldwide teams in charge of internal and external communications, inclusive of corporate, crisis, consumer, financial and executive positioning. Reporting directly to the CEO and as part of the executive committee, he has worked on global strategies for corporate philanthropy, public affairs, government relations, diversity, equity and inclusion and environmental, social and governance goals.

On March 21, Sima Sistani, cofounder and former CEO of Houseparty and a senior leader at Epic Games, joined WW as CEO. Former president and CEO Mindy Grossman left the company three days earlier.

In 2018, Weight Watchers changed its name to WW and adopted a new tagline, "Wellness That Works," to respond to changing views on healthy lifestyles.

WW defines itself as a “human-centric technology company powered by the world's leading commercial weight-management program.” The company uses its digital app, coaches and experiences to help members adopt healthy habits, according to the WW website.

Before joining WW, Quenqua was MD at 42West, EVP at DKC and spent nearly 11 years as VP of worldwide publicity and communications at Walt Disney.

In Q4, WW revenue fell 14.7% to $275.8 million from the year prior as it posted net income of $29.9 million, up 137.3% from the year before. It is scheduled to report its Q1 earnings on May 5.

Quenqua and a WW spokesperson were not immediately available for additional comment.