Earthjustice names ACLU vet Steve Smith SVP of comms and marketing

Smith spent almost a decade at the ACLU, most recently as deputy CCO.

by Aleda Stam / Added 1 hour ago

SAN FRANCISCO: Earthjustice has appointed Steve Smith as SVP of communications and marketing.  

Smith reports to Abigail Dillen, president of Earthjustice. He will lead and build out the communications and marketing functions at the nonprofit to ensure the organization can continue its mission litigating environmental issues.

Smith has a long history of working in nonprofit communications. He spent almost a decade at the ACLU, most recently as deputy chief communications officer, and worked in communications functions at Greenpeace sporadically throughout his career.   

This role at Earthjustice, a "tenacious" legal voice for the environmental movement, was a combination of Smith's passions for climate justice and environmental activism with impact litigation. 

“I was an Earthjustice member before joining the team because of their high-impact work and their strong on-the-ground partnerships with underserved communities, tribal governments and organizations at the frontlines of solving the climate crisis," he said. "The communications team here is stellar, and I’m honored to join now when the need for action is more urgent than ever.”

Smith's main priority is connecting more people with Earthjustice's work. 

"While the climate crisis is dire, there is hope, and we need everyone to be involved in all kinds of ways," he said. "I’ve seen firsthand how impact litigation can improve the lives of millions of people in a short amount of time, and I hope to be able to bring Earthjustice’s mission to new audiences."

In addition to his work in environmental and social justice, Smith has worked for Fenton and sustainable agency Futerra.  

