Michael Fabiani promoted at Paramount Media Networks, MTV Entertainment Studios

Fabiani has worked at MTV since 2011.

by Diana Bradley / Added 5 hours ago

NEW YORK: Michael Fabiani has been promoted to SVP of communications for Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

In the newly created role, Fabiani is reporting to Liza Burnett Fefferman, EVP and head of communications for Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios.

Fabiani previously served as VP of communications for Paramount Media Networks and MTV Entertainment Studios. He is overseeing comms for MTV and a broad slate of MTV Entertainment Group’s global franchises, both linear and streaming, including RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Challenge, The Shores and The Real World: Homecoming.

In the expanded role, Fabiani will broaden his purview with scripted series from Taylor Sheridan including the forthcoming Lioness, Tulsa King and American Tragedies: Waco – The Trials.

He also spearheads awards for MTV Entertainment Group; Fabiani helped to make RuPaul’s Drag Race the most awarded reality competition series of all time, according to the network.  

Since joining MTV in 2011, Fabiani has worked to amplify the social impact of the franchise by shining a light on issues of equality, justice and mental health affecting the LGBTQ+ community through partnerships with the Los Angeles LGBT Center, The Trevor Project and GLAAD.

Earlier in his career, Fabiani was a publicist at Fox, where he worked on American Idol, Glee and The X Factor.

Fabiani was a PRWeek 40 Under 40 honoree in 2020.

