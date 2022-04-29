PRWeek wins big at the Neal Awards

NEW YORK: PRWeek won recognition this week at the Neal Awards for its relaunched, redesigned and even more comprehensive website.

The media outlet of record for the PR and communications industry was one of the winners for Best Website in recognition of its timely business coverage, events, in-depth features and multimedia.

"It was a great team effort across all our divisions and winning a Neal Award is always a proud moment," said Steve Barrett, VP and editorial director of PRWeek U.S. and Campaign U.S. at Haymarket Media. "As a digital-first media brand, to be awarded Best Website means a lot and really validates the hard work the PRWeek editorial, art, production and web dev teams do on a daily basis to provide compelling and useful content that helps our users do their jobs better."

The Jesse Neal Awards are the most prestigious editorial honors in the field of business-to-business journalism. Sixty-one awards were presented across 26 categories, culminating in the Grand Neal Award, honoring the most outstanding entry celebrating journalistic excellence across all categories. The in-person Neal Awards ceremony took place at the New York City Marriott Marquis on Tuesday.

This year's Grand Neal Award was awarded to MLR Media's Family Business Magazine for "Reckoning: Family Businesses Confront Race, Racism and Inclusion," a best subject-related package accredited to: Barbara Spector, Richie Madden, David Shaw, Monica McLaughlin and Amy Cosper.

Editorial and Business Leaders at Crain Communications, Putman Media, Lexipol and Endeavor Business Media received Leadership Awards.

The Neal Awards are hosted by the Software & Information Industry Association, a professional organization dedicated to connecting data, financial information, education technology, specialized content and publishing companies.