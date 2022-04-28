News

Latinx Newswire rebrands as Noticias Newswire

The name change is part of a rebranding that includes a new website, logo and icon.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 1 hour ago

Noticias CEO Bill Gato.
MIAMI: Latinx Newswire, the nation’s only Latino-owned and operated Hispanic wire service, has rebranded as Noticias Newswire, effective immediately. 

Growing market research and internal personal experience revealed the need for a name change, said Noticias Newswire CEO and partner Bill Gato, via email.

“A lot of Hispanics either weren't familiar with the word, didn't like it, didn't agree with it or even felt offended by it,” he said. “Some folks assumed we were an activist organization with a progressive agenda. The reality is that we distribute press releases from clients on all sides of the political spectrum.”

To avoid any perception of political bias, the company chose a more neutral brand name and a more unifying icon, Gato added. 

The rebrand also comes amid the expansion of Noticias Newswire’s guaranteed press release media placements network. Through strategic partnerships and media alliances, Noticias Newswire offers clients more than 180 U.S. Hispanic guaranteed website placements. It also offers 232 general market placements on websites like Yahoo Finance, Google News, AOL, Associated Press and MarketWatch. 

The newswire’s media partner network includes Miami’s Diario Las Americas, El Latino San Diego, Latin Life Denver and El Mundo Boston. These websites automatically post Noticias Newswire’s client press releases. 

In 2021, Latinx Newswire partnered with News Direct, increasing the reach of its users’ press releases and editorial features. Noticias Newswire will continue its partnership with News Direct, as well as with general market press release wire service GlobeNewswire and Hispanic SEO and marketing firm Hispanic Market Advisors. 

