Audio

The PR Week: 4.28.2022 - Corey Dade, WSP USA

New perspectives: The lead US communications executive at engineering professional services giant WSP joins the latest edition of the podcast.

by Steve Barrett & Frank Washkuch / Added 2 hours ago

The PR Week: 4.28.2022 - Corey Dade, WSP USA

Corey Dade, VP of corporate communications at WSP U.S.A., is this week’s guest on The PR Week. He talks about leading communications for the massive engineering professional services firm and other topics, including the impact of the Biden infrastructure law.

Plus: 

- Longtime Edelman veteran Russell Dubner joins Boston Consulting Group as its global chief communications officer; 

- PR shines in WPP’s Q1 financial results, outperforming all other sectors; 

- Elon Musk looks nearly certain to buy Twitter. What that means for free speech and harassment on the platform; 

-Two important departures at The Brooklyn Brothers, as Jackie Stevenson steps up to a new role at Interpublic Group

- PRWeek wins big at the Neale Awards; 

- PRWeek’s Purpose Awards are open for submissions. 

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

The PR Week: 4.28.2022 - Corey Dade, WSP USA

The PR Week: 4.28.2022 - Corey Dade, WSP USA

Target’s Katie Boylan to chair PRWeek Purpose Awards jury

Target’s Katie Boylan to chair PRWeek Purpose Awards jury

Gen Z is a GoPro target audience.

GoPro snaps up Diffusion as PR AOR

The deal will help 3BL expand its presence across the Atlantic. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

3BL acquires UK-based press release distribution service RealWire

Westgate has held executive roles at several tech companies.

Signal AI names Emily Westgate CMO

Coffee Break with Dave Tovar, SVP, communications and government relations, Grubhub

Coffee Break with Dave Tovar, SVP, communications and government relations, Grubhub

Brooke Hovey

BCW names Brooke Hovey as global president

Maureen Byrne and David Kyne

Evoke Kyne CEO David Kyne becomes Evoke’s group president of comms

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Kristin Avery

Precision names Kristin Avery campaign management and mobilization SVP