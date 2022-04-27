The PR Week: 4.28.2022 - Corey Dade, WSP USA

Corey Dade, VP of corporate communications at WSP U.S.A., is this week’s guest on The PR Week. He talks about leading communications for the massive engineering professional services firm and other topics, including the impact of the Biden infrastructure law.

Plus:

- Longtime Edelman veteran Russell Dubner joins Boston Consulting Group as its global chief communications officer;

- PR shines in WPP’s Q1 financial results, outperforming all other sectors;

- Elon Musk looks nearly certain to buy Twitter. What that means for free speech and harassment on the platform;

-Two important departures at The Brooklyn Brothers, as Jackie Stevenson steps up to a new role at Interpublic Group;

- PRWeek wins big at the Neale Awards;

- PRWeek’s Purpose Awards are open for submissions.