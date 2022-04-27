3BL acquires UK-based press release distribution service RealWire

NORTHAMPTON, MA: ESG specialist content distribution and analytics company 3BL Media has acquired online press release distribution service RealWire.

The deal will expand 3BL’s environmental, social and governance news distribution to the U.K., where 3BL did not have a team, and to Europe.

“It’s a win-win for both companies,” said 3BL CEO Dave Armon. "RealWire picks up a growing software as a service owner [in 3BL] that needs additional distribution in the U.K. and in Europe to fuel growth.”

Emily Gosling, MD at RealWire, will continue to oversee editorial and client services as she becomes a part of 3BL’s senior management team.

The deal also marks a shift in focus for RealWire, which historically has been a b-to-b communications platform for technology, telecomms and healthcare businesses.

RealWire will maintain its name and legacy clients throughout the acquisition; there are no plans for layoffs.

The acquisition is the eighth for 3BL since 2009, including other U.K. companies like Ethical Performance and ReportAlert.