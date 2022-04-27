Signal AI names Emily Westgate CMO

LONDON: Decision augmentation company Signal AI has named Emily Westgate as its chief marketing officer.

Westgate has worked at the company since 2019, serving in other senior leadership positions. As VP of marketing, Westgate has supported Signal’s growth by driving its strategic marketing function, including the company’s messaging, positioning and visual identity. Westgate also played a role helping Signal AI define itself as a decision augmentation company.

Prior to joining Signal AI, Westgate served in marketing roles within technology companies, including VP of global marketing at adtech company Criteo and as marketing director of EMEA and JAPAC at Oracle. She also worked in public sector marketing at Toshiba.

Signal AI has worked with clients including Deloitte, Bank of America and Google on uncovering trends, risks and opportunities to help them make better decisions.

Last May, the company also named Hanna Lindén as its first chief people officer.