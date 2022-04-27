News

Signal AI names Emily Westgate CMO

Westgate has worked at the company since 2019.

by Natasha Bach / Added 5 hours ago

Westgate has held executive roles at several tech companies.
Westgate has held executive roles at several tech companies.

LONDON: Decision augmentation company Signal AI has named Emily Westgate as its chief marketing officer. 

Westgate has worked at the company since 2019, serving in other senior leadership positions. As VP of marketing, Westgate has supported Signal’s growth by driving its strategic marketing function, including the company’s messaging, positioning and visual identity. Westgate also played a role helping Signal AI define itself as a decision augmentation company.

Prior to joining Signal AI, Westgate served in marketing roles within technology companies, including VP of global marketing at adtech company Criteo and as marketing director of EMEA and JAPAC at Oracle. She also worked in public sector marketing at Toshiba. 

Signal AI has worked with clients including Deloitte, Bank of America and Google on uncovering trends, risks and opportunities to help them make better decisions.

Last May, the company also named Hanna Lindén as its first chief people officer.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Target’s Katie Boylan to chair PRWeek Purpose Awards jury

Target’s Katie Boylan to chair PRWeek Purpose Awards jury

Gen Z is a GoPro target audience.

GoPro snaps up Diffusion as PR AOR

The deal will help 3BL expand its presence across the Atlantic. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

3BL acquires UK-based press release distribution service RealWire

Westgate has held executive roles at several tech companies.

Signal AI names Emily Westgate CMO

Coffee Break with Dave Tovar, SVP, communications and government relations, Grubhub

Coffee Break with Dave Tovar, SVP, communications and government relations, Grubhub

Brooke Hovey

BCW names Brooke Hovey as global president

Maureen Byrne and David Kyne

Evoke Kyne CEO David Kyne becomes Evoke’s group president of comms

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Kristin Avery

Precision names Kristin Avery campaign management and mobilization SVP

WPP PR arm kept 'strong momentum' in Q1

WPP PR arm kept 'strong momentum' in Q1