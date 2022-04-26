News

BCW names Brooke Hovey as global president

Hovey was most recently interim president of North America at WPP’s largest PR agency.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 19 minutes ago

Brooke Hovey
Brooke Hovey

NEW YORK: BCW has appointed Brooke Hovey as global president, a newly created role.

Hovey will report to BCW Global CEO Donna Imperato and will work with teams across all regions to support BCW’s core services, including creative, digital and integrated media.

She will also oversee marketing comms, global new business and key client partnership programs. 

“[Hovey] is a rock star, and she continues to be a key contributor to BCW’s growth,” said Imperato. “Her achievements over the past decade – including the growth of our digital expertise, running markets and regions and operationalizing key strategic initiatives – prove that she has the experience and expertise to take on the valuable role of global president.”

Most recently, Hovey served as interim president of North America, assuming the role from Chris Foster. In March, BCW hired Mary Corcoran as president of North America, effective May 1.

Hovey also served as global chief growth officer at BCW, leading the global business development team, the global key client partner community, and worked with Imperato to help set overall agency strategy. 

As a veteran of BCW Group, and, before that, Cohn & Wolfe, having served in multiple roles within the organization for nearly 20 years, Hovey has also worked as a chief client officer; EVP of global strategy and development; and an SVP and managing director of digital. 

Cohn & Wolfe merged with its WPP sibling Burson-Marsteller in February 2018 to form Burson Cohn & Wolfe, which subsequently rebranded as BCW.

In 2021, Hovey was inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Femme, rebranded in 2022 as Women of Distinction.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Maureen Byrne and David Kyne

Evoke Kyne CEO David Kyne becomes Evoke’s group president of comms

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Kristin Avery

Precision names Kristin Avery campaign management and mobilization SVP

WPP PR arm kept 'strong momentum' in Q1

WPP PR arm kept 'strong momentum' in Q1

Photo credit: Getty Images

Will brands stay on Twitter after Elon Musk buyout?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Twitter employees’ biggest concerns with Elon Musk takeover

Russell Dubner

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

Many users and employees about the effect Elon Musk will have on Twitter. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

#TwitterWorries: I still adore Twitter and I’m afraid Elon Musk is going to kill it

Jackie Stevenson founded The Brooklyn Brothers in 2008.

Jackie Stevenson becomes IPG EMEA chief growth officer

WPP is getting into the ecommerce business.

WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce