BCW names Brooke Hovey as global president

NEW YORK: BCW has appointed Brooke Hovey as global president, a newly created role.

Hovey will report to BCW Global CEO Donna Imperato and will work with teams across all regions to support BCW’s core services, including creative, digital and integrated media.

She will also oversee marketing comms, global new business and key client partnership programs.

“[Hovey] is a rock star, and she continues to be a key contributor to BCW’s growth,” said Imperato. “Her achievements over the past decade – including the growth of our digital expertise, running markets and regions and operationalizing key strategic initiatives – prove that she has the experience and expertise to take on the valuable role of global president.”

Most recently, Hovey served as interim president of North America, assuming the role from Chris Foster. In March, BCW hired Mary Corcoran as president of North America, effective May 1.

Hovey also served as global chief growth officer at BCW, leading the global business development team, the global key client partner community, and worked with Imperato to help set overall agency strategy.

As a veteran of BCW Group, and, before that, Cohn & Wolfe, having served in multiple roles within the organization for nearly 20 years, Hovey has also worked as a chief client officer; EVP of global strategy and development; and an SVP and managing director of digital.

Cohn & Wolfe merged with its WPP sibling Burson-Marsteller in February 2018 to form Burson Cohn & Wolfe, which subsequently rebranded as BCW.

In 2021, Hovey was inducted into PRWeek’s Hall of Femme, rebranded in 2022 as Women of Distinction.