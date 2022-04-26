Precision names Kristin Avery campaign management and mobilization SVP

NEW YORK: Precision has named Kristin Avery SVP on the campaign management and mobilization team.

Avery will report to Jenn Ridder, EVP in the campaign management and mobilization practice, and be responsible for client management, business development and team management and development.

Avery has nearly 20 years of campaign management and political experience, most recently as White House liaison at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services for the Biden administration where she served as an adviser to the Secretary and Chief of Staff on personnel and operational matters.

Precision's campaign management and mobilization practice was created to leverage the expertise of campaign and organizing veterans like Avery for clients.

"With her experience engaging strategic audiences across the country for high profile campaigns and organizations, [Avery] brings the senior level insights and counsel needed to support this practice and the clients it serves," Ridder said.

Before her time at the White House, Avery spent several years at the Democratic National Committee in organizing and strategy roles, including overseeing a program to build infrastructure across battleground states ahead of the 2020 U.S. election and crafting and executing the DNC’s electoral strategy in 13 western states during the 2018 election cycle.

She also served as a director for the North Carolina Coordinated Campaign and was a campaign director for Center for American Progress and Civic Nation.

Precision has also hired Julia Larson as VP and human resources director. Larson has 15 years of experience founding her own consultancy and working at MSL and at the British Embassy in Washington, DC.

Appointments over the past year at Precision include the naming of Mike Spahn as its first non-founding partner to drive business development and manage the Washington, DC, office; the hiring of crisis expert Mitchell Schwenz to its staff as SVP in communications; and the hiring of former White House staffer Eva Kemp as a VP on the firm's paid media team.

Precision posted a 29% revenue increase in 2020 to $23.3 million, all in the U.S., according to PRWeek’s Agency Business Report 2021.