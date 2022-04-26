Resources

Up next:

Maureen Byrne and David Kyne

Evoke Kyne CEO David Kyne becomes Evoke’s group president of comms

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Wednesday morning

Kristin Avery

Precision names Kristin Avery campaign management and mobilization SVP

WPP PR arm kept 'strong momentum' in Q1

WPP PR arm kept 'strong momentum' in Q1

Photo credit: Getty Images

Will brands stay on Twitter after Elon Musk buyout?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Twitter employees’ biggest concerns with Elon Musk takeover

Russell Dubner

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

Many users and employees about the effect Elon Musk will have on Twitter. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

#TwitterWorries: I still adore Twitter and I’m afraid Elon Musk is going to kill it

Jackie Stevenson founded The Brooklyn Brothers in 2008.

Jackie Stevenson becomes IPG EMEA chief growth officer

WPP is getting into the ecommerce business.

WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce