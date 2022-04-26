Over the past two-plus years, organizations have spent countless hours rethinking work arrangements in an authentic, concerted effort to maximize productivity while being mindful of their staffers’ holistic well-being. Potential solutions have run the gamut, including some options that would never have seemed viable before, such as shaving one day from the work week.
We sense your skepticism. We know many – if not most – of you are asking: How can a business in a client-serving industry such as PR take a day off? This eBook – The 4-Day Work Week Question – has the answers.
For starters, the four day work week (4DWW) is more than just viable. As Praytell demonstrates in this eBook, it could very well be the move that takes your business to the next level.
On the pages within, this multiple-time PRWeek Best Places To Work honoree shares an honest, detailed look at the trials, smiles and learnings from their now seven-plus month (and counting) commitment to a four-day work week.
This exclusive peek inside the agency includes:
-What’s working with the 4DWW
-The challenges faced with implementation
-Data revealing agency progress since the 4DWW was put in effect
-Staffer testimonials about the impact of the 4DWW on their work – and lives.
-And more
The PR discipline demands an always-on mentality. Clients certainly do. Such endless focus often leads to burnout, though. Praytell was committed to come up with a solution that would maintain ultimate client service while simultaneously taking care of its staffers. The agency knows that the latter is essential to the former.
Most of all, Praytell, through this eBook, is opening the curtain and sharing its raw learnings, challenges and successes from one of the most innovative approaches on the front lines of client service.
And it is doing so to benefit the entire industry by inspiring others to explore this brave new world of work.