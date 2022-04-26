Will brands stay on Twitter after Elon Musk buyout?

Social media was ablaze this week after Twitter struck a deal to sell the company to Tesla CEO Elon Musk for around $44 million.

Musk has repeatedly expressed his interest in bolstering free speech on the social media platform to "unlock" Twitter's "extraordinary potential," but some users are highly skeptical about what that will mean in application.

Others didn't wait to stick around to find out, deleting their accounts to the extent that "Goodbye" began trending on the platform just after news of the buyout broke. It remains to be seen if companies will follow users off the platform.

Do you think brands will leave Twitter now that Musk purchased it?