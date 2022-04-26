News

Twitter employees’ biggest concerns with Elon Musk takeover

And how Twitter is answering staffers’ questions.

by Ewan Larkin / Added 3 hours ago

Photo credit: Getty Images
Photo credit: Getty Images

Twitter workers are worried about issues from compensation to culture and policy changes, after Elon Musk closed a deal to purchase the social media network on Monday. 

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and board chair Bret Taylor hosted a company town hall meeting on Monday to address employees.

Although Agrawal answered several questions about Musk's acquisition, many workers are still uncertain about the future of Twitter and their career. 

Here are some of those concerns and how Twitter is handling them…

Status quo
In the town hall meeting, employees asked Agrawal for some clarity on what to expect in the coming months.

According to a call obtained from CNN, Agrawal stated that employees shouldn’t expect big changes before the deal closes at the end of year, and that “there are no plans for any layoffs at this point.”

Agrawal added that Twitter will continue to operate remotely until the deal is finalized. 

Compensation
Many of Twitter’s workers make about 50% of their total salary from Twitter stock. With Musk moving to make the company private, some employees are concerned about the long-term value of their stocks at Musk’s price of $52.40 per share, reported The New York Times.

Agrawal informed staff that their stock options would convert to cash when the deal finalized, and that benefits packages would not change for a year after the deal closed. 

Content moderation 
Six employees told The New York Times that they feel personally invested in Twitter’s effort to promote healthy discourse and view Musk’s proposal to upend content moderation as a “rebuke of their work.”

When asked whether former President Donald Trump would return to the platform, Agrawal said, “We constantly evolve our policies. Once the deal closes, we don’t know what direction this company will go in.”

General dislike for Musk
An internal source at Twitter reached out to NYT reporter Talmon Joseph Smith to talk about the response in employee group texts and slack rooms.

Twitter’s response
According to Bloomberg, Twitter has prevented product changes to stop workers from “going rogue.”

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

Photo credit: Getty Images

Will brands stay on Twitter after Elon Musk buyout?

Photo credit: Getty Images

Twitter employees’ biggest concerns with Elon Musk takeover

Russell Dubner

Boston Consulting Group picks Edelman's Russell Dubner as first global CCO

Many users and employees about the effect Elon Musk will have on Twitter. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

#TwitterWorries: I still adore Twitter and I’m afraid Elon Musk is going to kill it

Jackie Stevenson founded The Brooklyn Brothers in 2008.

Jackie Stevenson becomes IPG EMEA chief growth officer

WPP is getting into the ecommerce business.

WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce

Thinkbox: panelists discussed how technology to measure visual attention was more established than technology to measure audio attention.

Ad industry experts warn against the 'rabbit hole' of measuring visual attention

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Tuesday morning

Accenture Interactive merges agencies and rebrands as Accenture Song

Accenture Interactive merges agencies and rebrands as Accenture Song

Weltman is looking to double down on TikTok.

Taco Bell hires Nicole Weltman as head of social