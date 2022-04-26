Twitter employees’ biggest concerns with Elon Musk takeover

Twitter workers are worried about issues from compensation to culture and policy changes, after Elon Musk closed a deal to purchase the social media network on Monday.

Twitter CEO Parag Agrawal and board chair Bret Taylor hosted a company town hall meeting on Monday to address employees.

Although Agrawal answered several questions about Musk's acquisition, many workers are still uncertain about the future of Twitter and their career.

Here are some of those concerns and how Twitter is handling them…

Status quo

In the town hall meeting, employees asked Agrawal for some clarity on what to expect in the coming months.

According to a call obtained from CNN, Agrawal stated that employees shouldn’t expect big changes before the deal closes at the end of year, and that “there are no plans for any layoffs at this point.”

Agrawal added that Twitter will continue to operate remotely until the deal is finalized.

Compensation

Many of Twitter’s workers make about 50% of their total salary from Twitter stock. With Musk moving to make the company private, some employees are concerned about the long-term value of their stocks at Musk’s price of $52.40 per share, reported The New York Times.

Agrawal informed staff that their stock options would convert to cash when the deal finalized, and that benefits packages would not change for a year after the deal closed.

Can someone just tell me if I’m rich or fired please — Ned Miles (@nedmiles) April 25, 2022

Content moderation

Six employees told The New York Times that they feel personally invested in Twitter’s effort to promote healthy discourse and view Musk’s proposal to upend content moderation as a “rebuke of their work.”

When asked whether former President Donald Trump would return to the platform, Agrawal said, “We constantly evolve our policies. Once the deal closes, we don’t know what direction this company will go in.”

If you're wondering what @Twitter employees think, I can only speak for myself: It's a time of genuine discomfort & uncertainty.



Most of us believe deeply that Twitter is much more than a tech platform; we have a deep responsibility to society. I hope our new owner gets that. — Edward Perez (@eddie1perez) April 25, 2022

I can admit that I'm anxious about the whole thing.



Why?



Tweep culture is great, a special collection of people and really thoughtful leaders. We're all excited about the product and want to better it to make everyone feel heard and empowered in a way that betters humanity. — Eddie Santos (@eddie_monie) April 25, 2022

General dislike for Musk

An internal source at Twitter reached out to NYT reporter Talmon Joseph Smith to talk about the response in employee group texts and slack rooms.

Its “absolutely insane” @ Twitter right now in the virtual valves of private slack rooms & employee group texts, according to an internal source. Their take/breakdown just now:

Its "absolutely insane" @ Twitter right now in the virtual valves of private slack rooms & employee group texts, according to an internal source. Their take/breakdown just now:

"I feel like im going to throw up..I rly don't wanna work for a company that is owned by Elon Musk"…1/

Twitter’s response

According to Bloomberg, Twitter has prevented product changes to stop workers from “going rogue.”