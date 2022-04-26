WPP expands into end-to-end ecommerce

LONDON: Marketing holding company WPP has added end-to-end ecommerce services to its roster of offerings with the launch of Everymile, a platform that aims to support direct-to-consumer brands.

Through this strategic partnership, Everymile will help brands from the moment a potential customer visits their website through product order and delivery. The platform is built on a proprietary ecommerce tech platform that draws from WPP's pre-existing Cloud Commerce Group.

With the support of Everymile, brands will be able to build awareness, drive sales and grow, the holding company said in a statement. Clients will have access to first-party customer data and ownership over the customer experience, without the headaches associated with building an ecommerce platform such as high startup costs and other operational challenges.

Brands can also use the insights they gain from customer data to create better personalized experiences and develop products that are responsive to demands. This will help brands build stronger direct relationships with their customers while saving time and decreasing stress.

Everymile will be led by Mark Steel, who is joining the holding company after stints at Google Cloud and Argos. He will draw his team from functions including logistics and fulfillment, customer service, technology and CRM. The service will use a revenue share commercial model.