Waze brings on Vimeo CMO Harris Beber to lead marketing

Communications will also sit under Beber.

by Diana Bradley / Added 3 hours ago

Waze is a subsidiary of Google that provides satellite navigation software. (Photo credit: Getty Images).
NEW YORK: Waze has appointed Harris Beber as chief marketing officer.

Based out of Waze’s New York office, Beber will report to CEO Neha Parikh. Waze is a subsidiary of Google that provides satellite navigation software. It works on smartphones and other computers that have GPS support.

Beber will lead all global partnerships, and marketing and communications will sit under him, according to a Waze statement. Beber was not immediately available for comment.

The last person to lead marketing at Waze was Erin Clift, who left the company last summer. In October, she joined Crossfit as chief marketing officer.

Since 2017, Beber has served as Vimeo’s chief marketing officer. While there, he helped to scale Vimeo’s community of 260-million-plus video professionals, businesses and brands and helped take the company public in 2021. He grew the marketing organization from 30 people to more than 100 and helped to increase company revenue by 400%, according to a Waze statement. 

Vimeo has not named a successor for Beber; an external search is underway.

“We’re grateful for the many contributions [Beber] made as Vimeo’s first CMO and wish him only the greatest success in his new role,” a company spokesperson said.

Beber was also CMO at Nature’s Bounty, and held senior marketing positions at Amazon, Shutterfly and 1-800-Flowers.com. In 2010, he sold his retail eCommerce business, Giftback, which tied charitable giving to everyday purchases.

Waze is a subsidiary of Google that provides satellite navigation software. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

