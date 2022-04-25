Novitas Communications acquires CCO-CMO Roundtable

DENVER, CO: Novitas Communications has acquired the CCO-CMO Roundtable from Anne McCarthy, founder and president of Westmeath Communications and 6x6 Careers.

The CCO-CMO Roundtable is a quarterly, off-the-record gathering that facilitates collaboration and learning between marketing and communication executives.

McCarthy, founder of the CCO-CMO Roundtable, has always had a strong relationship with Novitas CEO Michelle Lyng.

“I consider [McCarthy] something of a mentor,” Lyng told PRWeek. “She broached the [CCO-CMO Roundtable] subject with me.”

The CCO-CMO Roundtable allows senior industry professionals to discuss key industry trends and experiences. Each meeting highlights one member’s actual business challenge and the success or failure behind the strategy.

Novitas will be responsible for event planning, location and speaker scouting, and work to expand the CCO-CMO Roundtable’s capabilities through job listings and other professional development opportunities for senior leaders.

“If Denver is serious about being a big city, and I think it is, we have to grow, attract and keep amazing marketing and comms talent here,” Lyng said.

Novitas will continue to execute an aggressive growth strategy, including moving into new states, exploring other markets and acquiring more firms over the next few years, said Lyng.

In December 2021, Novitas merged with Aiello Public Relations and Marketing to bolster corporate communication, crisis communication and issue management capabilities.