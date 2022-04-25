ActionIQ inks data partnership with InfoSum

NEW YORK: Enterprise customer data platform ActionIQ and data collaboration and data clean-room platform InfoSum have inked a strategic partnership to help users gain access to second-party data.

The two companies will integrate the former's CX Hub with the latter's Secure Data Clean Room, allowing marketers to decrease reliance on third-party data and cookies. Instead, they will be able to draw on data from their retailer, brand or publishing partners to get second-party customer data, increasing collaboration without sacrificing privacy protection.

Customer and account data from ActionIQ's CX Hub can be onboarded directly into InfoSum's clean room, giving users a holistic customer view while allowing for easy collaboration across an unlimited number of data partners. The data in the clean room is encrypted and anonymized and can then be filtered back to the CX Hub, offering insights to improve and personalize customer experiences, identify new audiences and measure the effectiveness of marketing and advertising campaigns.

The companies said the partnership will also have privacy benefits for the integration. InfoSum allows companies to connect customer records with one another, without moving or sharing data to give companies control over their own data and supplement first-party data with other information to improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty.