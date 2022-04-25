News

ActionIQ inks data partnership with InfoSum

The deal will allow marketers to decrease reliance on third-party data and cookies.

by Natasha Bach / Added 2 hours ago

(Photo credit: Getty Images).
(Photo credit: Getty Images).

NEW YORK: Enterprise customer data platform ActionIQ and data collaboration and data clean-room platform InfoSum have inked a strategic partnership to help users gain access to second-party data.

The two companies will integrate the former's CX Hub with the latter's Secure Data Clean Room, allowing marketers to decrease reliance on third-party data and cookies. Instead, they will be able to draw on data from their retailer, brand or publishing partners to get second-party customer data, increasing collaboration without sacrificing privacy protection.

Customer and account data from ActionIQ's CX Hub can be onboarded directly into InfoSum's clean room, giving users a holistic customer view while allowing for easy collaboration across an unlimited number of data partners. The data in the clean room is encrypted and anonymized and can then be filtered back to the CX Hub, offering insights to improve and personalize customer experiences, identify new audiences and measure the effectiveness of marketing and advertising campaigns.

The companies said the partnership will also have privacy benefits for the integration. InfoSum allows companies to connect customer records with one another, without moving or sharing data to give companies control over their own data and supplement first-party data with other information to improve the customer experience and build brand loyalty.

Have you registered with us yet?

Register now to enjoy more articles and free email bulletins

Register
Already registered?
Sign in

Resources

Up next:

(Photo credit: Getty Images).

ActionIQ inks data partnership with InfoSum

The company also created new artwork on limited-edition Vaseline jelly jars featuring women of color.

How Vaseline redefined its purpose behind ‘equitable skincare for all’

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Breakfast Briefing: 5 things for PR pros to know on Monday morning

Romans march on: CEO Joe Mackay-Sinclair with Sarah Jenkins, who leads the US office

The Romans opens first US office in Brooklyn

An Earth Day-themed shoe from Nike.

Are consumers tired of ‘awareness’ messaging on Earth Day?

Snap Inc. missed sales and profit estimates. (Photo credit: Shutterstock).

Snap’s Q1 performance impacted by Russia-Ukraine conflict and iOS headwinds

The campaign drew 60 submissions, which will be narrowed down to 12 videos.

North Carolina invites visitors back with documentary series

Photo credit: Getty Images

AB InBev exits Russia

Sixty-seven percent of entry-level employees in healthcare are women, but gaps higher up the corporate food chain persist. (Photo credit: Getty Images).

Study: The healthcare gender gap persists

Unilever's new principles span food and refreshment portfolio.

Unilever will no longer market food and beverages to children